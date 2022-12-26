Sports News

Fans react as Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Test squad after four years

Well played Saifi!

December 26, 2022
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been included in the national playing XI against New Zealand in the opening Test in Karachi.

He has been included in the squad in place of Mohammad Rizwan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed last played a Test against South Africa in 2019 in which he took 10 catches and scored a half-century.

Dec 26 marks Sarfaraz Ahmed’s return to the international test with a bang!

Sarfaraz Ahmed reached fifty in his first Test innings. He came to the crease when Pakistan was in trouble at 110/4, fighting innings by him in front of his home crowd.

This also marks his 50th Test match, nearly 13 years since his Test debut.

And also his first international Test match in his home city of Karachi.

And here is how fans react to Sarfarz’s return to the playing IX:

 

NewsDesk

