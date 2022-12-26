Fans react as Sarfaraz Ahmed returns to Test squad after four years

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been included in the national playing XI against New Zealand in the opening Test in Karachi.

He has been included in the squad in place of Mohammad Rizwan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed last played a Test against South Africa in 2019 in which he took 10 catches and scored a half-century.

Dec 26 marks Sarfaraz Ahmed’s return to the international test with a bang!

Sarfaraz Ahmed reached fifty in his first Test innings. He came to the crease when Pakistan was in trouble at 110/4, fighting innings by him in front of his home crowd.



This also marks his 50th Test match, nearly 13 years since his Test debut.

And also his first international Test match in his home city of Karachi.

And here is how fans react to Sarfarz’s return to the playing IX:

Shukar hai Humaree suni gayi! Welcome back to Tests Sarfaraz Ahmed! #PakvNZ — Arslan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) December 26, 2022

"Sarfaraz Ahmed getting off the mark with a boundary in his debut innings at home. Emotions on his face 🙌🏻" pic.twitter.com/ldlJfkM6A7 — Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) December 26, 2022

Shahid Afridi's first team selection sees the inclusion of the two players he had been backing the most: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mir Hamza. #PAKvNZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 26, 2022

👏👏 The hardwork patience and commitment paid off Sarfaraz Ahmed and paid off so well where Sarfaraz Ahmed was able to play a memorable comeback innings infront of his hometown Karachi. #PAKvNZ — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 26, 2022

Babar Azam needs Sarfaraz Ahmed in dressing room whether saifi bhai plays or not. @SarfarazA_54 treats Babar like his younger brother even after losing captaincy. He never said any bad words like other players who is Vomitting poison every time.#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/GhNGSnKeVl — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 26, 2022

Saifi is back,hard work, Passion and never give up, he wait 4 yr for this moment, @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/6NPJ5Ufe2w — Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) December 26, 2022