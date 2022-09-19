Fatima Sana injured, ruled out of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup squad

Fatima Sana has been ruled out of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup squad after suffering an injury, it emerges on Monday.



As reported, Fatima, 20, twisted her ankle while featuring in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. Her replacement will be announced in due course.

The PCB medical panel has advised her to a four-week rest after investigating the injury,

The ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, for which the national side will fly out on 28 September.

Fatima Sana was also not part of the first phase of the preparation camp for the tournament held in Lahore from August 30 to September 2.

Fatima Sana featured for Barbados Royal in the CPL.