FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore from Islamabad amid political uncertainty!

The political uncertainty in the federal capital has led the organizers to move the FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 to Lahore.

The organizers have unveiled the new schedule for the tour.

“The trophy will arrive in Lahore on June 7, 2022, and it is an extraordinary opportunity for fans to see football’s most celebrated prize up close,” said the organizers.

The former World Cup winner from France Christian Karembeu will accompany the trophy to Pakistan.

The trophy will be arriving in Pakistan from Uzbekistan and staying in the country for a day-long tour.

