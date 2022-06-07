Oyeyeah
The Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in Lahore for a day-long tour.

Former French footballer Christian Karembeu is accompanying the trophy. He brought the trophy to Pakistan from Uzbekistan.

The trophy was received by Pakistan’s women’s football team captain Hajra Khan at the Lahore airport on Tuesday afternoon.

 

 The trophy was formally unveiled at a ceremony held in a hotel in Lahore.

 

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will kick off on November 21 and will culminate with the final on December 18.

The Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour has visited nearly 50 countries till now.

Trophy’s next stop will be Saudi Arabia after Pakistan.

 

