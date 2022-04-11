Oyeyeah
Former Test cricketer Mohammad Hussain passes away in Lahore

Mohammad Hussain was suffering from kidney and liver ailments

Pakistan’s former Test cricketer Mohammad Hussain passed away in Lahore on Monday.

Hussain, 45, had been battling multiple diseases.

Hussain represented Pakistan in two Tests and 14 ODIs between 1996 and 1998.

The left-arm spinner also played 131 First-Class games and 92 List A contests.

Unfortunately, A slow left-arm bowler, Mohammad Hussain’s career could never take off owing to the presence of Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed grief and sorrow on his sad demise.

“The PCB is saddened by the passing of former Pakistan Test all-rounder Mohammad Hussain and offers its sincerest condolences to his family and friends,” the cricket board wrote on Twitter.

 

Following the news of his demise, tributes and prayers are pouring in on the Twitter timeline.

 

 

 

