Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies aged 30

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee padded away on Friday aged 30!

The saddening news of the WWE Tough Enough 2015 winner was shared by her mother in a Facebook post.

Lee’s mother said: “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, known as Wesley Blake, and the couple had three children.

Sara Lee, a day before her death posted a message on her Instagram account saying she was celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym two days in a row after a sinus infection.

This was Sara Lee’s final post on Instagram, even more heartbreaking reading the caption… pic.twitter.com/k87OUCSlq7 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 6, 2022

Condolences and tributes continue to pour in on social media timelines after Lee’s mother broke the shocking news.

WWE paid tribute to Sara Lee on Twitter while sharing the news saying that she was an “inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world”.

“WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans,” it added.

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

My heart is absolutely broken 💔 . I am lost for words and I am still in absolute shock. I love you and will miss you eternally Sara Lee. pic.twitter.com/DZueVhj2Mm — Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 7, 2022

Everyone at BT Sport is devastated to hear of the passing of former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner, Sara Lee. Our thoughts go out to her husband, two children, family and friends at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Xip8IjA7vo — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 7, 2022

This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. 💔 RIP Sara Lee pic.twitter.com/bGZ9FZNnXj — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 6, 2022

WWE, yo three kids, yo husband are alone now that you'be gone. pic.twitter.com/cNO32HdTkv — ~~~nnoblé 💙°°°• (@nnahumuza) October 7, 2022