Oyeyeah
Sports News

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee dies aged 30

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk5 views
posted on
Views

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee padded away on Friday aged 30!

The saddening news of the WWE Tough Enough 2015 winner was shared by her mother in a Facebook post.

Published Earlier:

Lee’s mother said: “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

 

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, known as Wesley Blake, and the couple had three children.

Sara Lee, a day before her death posted a message on her Instagram account saying she was celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym two days in a row after a sinus infection.

Condolences and tributes continue to pour in on social media timelines after Lee’s mother broke the shocking news.

WWE paid tribute to Sara Lee on Twitter while sharing the news saying that she was an “inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world”.

“WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans,” it added.

 

 

Tributes pour in as former WWE wrestler

 

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You