FIFA World Cup debacle, several French players face ‘racist’ comments

Several French players are on target of ‘racist’ comments following the defeat at the hands of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in penalties.

As reported, France’s football superstars Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani and Aurelien Tchouameni were allegedly the subject of racial abuse online.

As reported, Tchouameni and Kolo Muani briefly disabled their social media accounts after they were flooded with awful comments and monkey and banana emojis.

While, Bayern Munich, Coman’s Bundesliga club, confirmed Coman was also the subject of vitriol.

Coman and Tchouameni missed their opportunities to score in the penalty shootout while Kolo Muani was stopped in added time in the second half on a remarkable play from Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The French football team tweeted that at the end of the World Cup final, several French team players were targeted with racist and unacceptable hateful remarks on social media.

L’Equipe de France announced that the French Football Federation (FFF) will lodge a complaint against the authors of those attacks.

The head of France football has condemned the targeting of players on social media to target players with racist comments after France lost on penalties in a thriller.

The French team was widely applauded by the public and around 50,000 people welcomed the players to the Place de la Concorde after their return from Qatar.

It was further reported that the FFF condemns these individuals and will file a complaint against them.

Politicians also immediately condemned the abuse report, with the opposition Socialist Party urging the French Football Federation (FFF) to file a complaint.

“This is unacceptable, I strongly condemn these comments,” said Equality Minister Isabel Rome.

The report stated that this act of targeting the French team was not revealed for the first time.

FC Bayern also tweeted a strong condemnation of the racist comments, which were aimed at Kingsley Coman.

“The FC Bayern family is behind you, racism has no place in sport and society,” the tweet added.