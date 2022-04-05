Galaxy Racer announces new esports league in Pakistan, Supreme Galactic League

Galaxy Racer proudly makes the formal announcement of the official launch of Pakistan’s first-ever professional esports league, the Supreme Galactic League. The Supreme Galactic League is set to be one of the most entertaining esports events in Pakistan and it will be the first time in the history of Pakistan that eight professional esports teams from across the country as well as other renowned names will compete against each other on the national stage.

Qualifiers for the event will be kicking off this August with the final LAN tournament hosted in October. With a significant amount of prize pool, the Supreme Galactic League will see the best of the best battle it out to determine the ultimate champions of their respective games. The rounds will also be hosted in a closed arena to ensure a safe environment for all players and they will be live-streamed online for fans. More information about the teams and owners involved, distribution of the prize pool, live streaming platforms, and the schedule will be revealed soon.

The Supreme Galactic League will further bring together the esports ecosystem of Pakistan with a best-in-class esports league structure. The recent expansion of Galaxy Racer into Pakistan began back in January 2022, with the launch of Gamers Galaxy, the biggest esports tournament in the history of Pakistan, which was attended virtually by Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi. The event was hosted at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad with over US$100,000 in the prize pool, which boosted the country’s gaming ecosystem and nurtured esports talents, giving them a platform and opportunity for competitive esports. This also aligns with Galaxy Racer Pakistan’s vision of creating new jobs and helping to make the country one of the world’s top esports destinations.

Galaxy Racer is the market leader in the esports industry and has signed an MoU with Pakistan’s Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) during the Dubai Expo 2020. Esports is the sport of the digital generation and with Pakistan’s majority of its population consisting of 65% of young people, esports and gaming is a promising upcoming industry for the country.

Fakhr-e-Alam, CEO of Galaxy Racer Pakistan, said: “We are thrilled to announce the Supreme Galactic League. With more talent emerging and the esports ecosystem growing exponentially in Pakistan, Galaxy Racer aims to set a benchmark in the industry and show its commitment to provide a global platform for our players with the launch of this historic league.”

Walid Singer, Chief of Staff of Galaxy Racer, said: “We have seen tremendous support from the local esports community that has helped us evolve into a firmly established esports organization in a short span of time. The Supreme Galactic League is a testimony of our long-term vision of contributing towards the growth of esports in the country by attracting Pakistan’s top esports teams to battle it out with a best-in-class league structure.”