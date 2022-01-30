Oyeyeah
Hania Aamir is the new brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL7

PSL franchise also hinted at something very cool is in stores for the Zalmi fans

Hania Aamir is the new brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL7!

The Pakistan Super League franchise made the official announcement for appointing the popular actress Hania Aamir as the brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi for the seventh edition PSL on Saturday. 

And also hinted at something very cool is in stores for the Zalmi fans featuring Hania Aamir obviously.

“We are pleased to continue our association with @realhaniahehe as Peshawar Zalmi’s Brand Ambassador You will see her supporting the #YellowStorm in something cool very soon. Stay Tuned,” Zalmi tweeted.

 Zalmi has also appointed renowned singer and actor Farhan Saeed as a brand ambassador for the team as well.

While Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman Khan also represent the PSL franchise as its brand ambassadors.

Mahira Khan has been associated with Zalmi for four consecutive years.

