Happy Birthday Babar Azam

Skipper Babar Azam’s Birthday was celebrated at the T20 World Cup Captains’ Day media event today.

Pakistan star player Babar Azam, who has many records in the world of cricket added to his name, is celebrating his 28th birthday today, Oct 15.

Babar Azam also became the first captain in history whose birthday was celebrated by the ICC along with all the Captains of other cricketing nations.

Babar Azam’s birthday, this year is being celebrated just a day ahead of the start of a much-anticipated cricket tournament and all the boys are in Melbourne currently.

Before the start of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, a captains photo session and press conference were held in Melbourne during which Australian captain Aaron Finch brought a birthday cake for Babar Azam.

On this occasion, Babar cut the cake along with the captains of different teams, and the photos from the celebration were shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its social media accounts.

A star-studded guestlist 🤩 Here's wishing #TeamPakistan skipper Babar Azam a happy birthday 🎂#T20WorldCup — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2022

Epic selfie 🤳 A lot happened when the 16 #T20WorldCup captains met in Melbourne 😍https://t.co/FNxw96TDxT — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared a video of Babar Azam’s birthday showing the cake cutting, and other pictures have also been shared.

Special guests for the birthday of 🇵🇰 ©️! 🎊😊 We invited all the team captains at the @T20WorldCup to celebrate Babar Azam's birthday 🎂🙌 pic.twitter.com/WZFzYXywsO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2022

Our skipper, birthday boy @babarazam258 at the T20 World Cup Captains' Day media event today 🌟 pic.twitter.com/7QCS3n9Gd6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2022

While wishes for Babar Azam on his birthday are being shared on social media along with special posts, messages, and photos.

Pakistani cricketers also extended their good wishes for Babar Azam on social media.

– Happy Birthday Bobby and all the best for the World T20 in Australia. Let's win this one and make Pakistan and Pakistanis proud in Melbourne again 🇵🇰🏏#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/T4RC9tBEMI — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 15, 2022

Happy birthday, Kaptaan! Thank you for always supporting me and giving me confidence on and off the field. You have a major role in who I am today! May you keep inspiring youngsters around the world.

Have an amazing year ahead. We’re lucky to have you!#BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/fl7T4wCCo0 — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) October 15, 2022

We are living in the era of Babar Azam. Period. Happy birthday skipper @babarazam258. #KingBabar #ThePrideOfPakistan pic.twitter.com/q6dxqCGNQJ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 15, 2020

Babar Azam presented with a birthday cake by Aaron Finch #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dX0GdXLKJf — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) October 15, 2022