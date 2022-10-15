Oyeyeah
Happy Birthday Babar Azam

Babar Azam's birthday, this year is being celebrated just a day ahead of the start of a much-anticipated cricket tournament

Skipper Babar Azam’s Birthday was celebrated at the T20 World Cup Captains’ Day media event today.

Pakistan star player Babar Azam, who has many records in the world of cricket added to his name, is celebrating his 28th birthday today, Oct 15.

Babar Azam also became the first captain in history whose birthday was celebrated by the ICC along with all the Captains of other cricketing nations.

Babar Azam’s birthday, this year is being celebrated just a day ahead of the start of a much-anticipated cricket tournament and all the boys are in Melbourne currently.

Before the start of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup, a captains photo session and press conference were held in Melbourne during which Australian captain Aaron Finch brought a birthday cake for Babar Azam.

On this occasion, Babar cut the cake along with the captains of different teams, and the photos from the celebration were shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its social media accounts.

 

Pakistan Cricket Board  (PCB) also shared a video of Babar Azam’s birthday showing the cake cutting, and other pictures have also been shared.

 

While wishes for Babar Azam on his birthday are being shared on social media along with special posts, messages, and photos.

 

Pakistani cricketers also extended their good wishes for Babar Azam on social media.

 

 

 

