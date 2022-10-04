Happy Birthday Shadab Khan, Twitter celebrates cricketer’s 24th birthday

Twitter timeline is in a celebration mood as the Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan turns 24 on Oct 4.

Happy Birthday, messages, wishes, and prayers are being shared for the all-rounder.

Shadab Khan is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan squad for the tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the hosts New Zealand, scheduled from October 7 to 14.

Birthday boy, the vice-captain of the national team, took to social media to thank his fans and followers for the wishes.

“Thank you everyone for the birthday messages. I am sorry I was unable to reply but when I get some time off we will do a #AskShadab and space soon. Thank you for all your love. My prayers for all of you,” Shadab Khan tweeted.



Shaddy’s birthday is being celebrated by his peers and fans alike as they share Khan’s photos, sketches, collages, and edits.

Here's a special gift on a very special day for our special fans. Enjoy @76Shadabkhan's best 🎬 so far! P.S. Happy Birthday #Kaptaan 🎂#ISLUFamily #RedHotSquad🦁 pic.twitter.com/R0KmbWDNAk — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) October 4, 2022

– Happy Birthday meraaa yaar, mera bhai Shaddy 💖 @76Shadabkhan pic.twitter.com/kcvewhVwcu — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) October 4, 2022

happy birthday superstar khan. wishing you an year full of happiness and success. may you continue to rise and shine for Pakistan✨ #HappyBirthdayShadab pic.twitter.com/cZRU444eb0 — Zoha🇵🇰 (@pctdiaries) October 4, 2022

May Allah Grant You Success In Every Phase Of Your Life, Ameen ❤️

Stay Happy And Stay Blessed ❤️👑#shadabkhan pic.twitter.com/zoeSCHVIma — Anaaaaaaaam 🤍🇵🇰 (@HafeezFanGirl) October 4, 2022

He can BAT

He can BOWL

He can FIELD

He can FLY IN FIELD

On this day the star was born who now rule the world cricket with his all-round performance ✨

He is true fighter

Happy birthday to Shadab khan#shadabkhan#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/Axs9F6xtY5 — Shaun Tait-🦘 (@TheWiIdThing) October 4, 2022

Happy🤗Birthday🎂 To our Super Star Shadab kahan🔥❤

May you achieve everything you want in your life🤲🏻❤

Always keep smiling😊and makes us laugh 😂😍

Keep shinning💥Super Star💥❤

Best Fielder Pakistan Cricket Team#HappyBirthdayShadab #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup #shadabkhan pic.twitter.com/hRjbO9KUHL — Shadab 🏏 lover 😊🇵🇰 (@tomi_nomi3) October 4, 2022

Here at OyeYeah, we wish Shaddy a very happy birthday and success in life.