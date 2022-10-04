Oyeyeah
Happy Birthday Shadab Khan, Twitter celebrates cricketer’s 24th birthday

Shadab Khan is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan squad

Twitter timeline is in a celebration mood as the Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan turns 24 on Oct 4.

Happy Birthday, messages, wishes, and prayers are being shared for the all-rounder.

Shadab Khan is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan squad for the tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the hosts New Zealand, scheduled from October 7 to 14.

Birthday boy, the vice-captain of the national team, took to social media to thank his fans and followers for the wishes.

“Thank you everyone for the birthday messages. I am sorry I was unable to reply but when I get some time off we will do a #AskShadab and space soon. Thank you for all your love. My prayers for all of you,” Shadab Khan tweeted.

 

 

Shaddy’s birthday is being celebrated by his peers and fans alike as they share Khan’s photos, sketches, collages, and edits.

 

 

 

Here at OyeYeah, we wish Shaddy a very happy birthday and success in life.

