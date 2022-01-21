Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.



Former Indian off-spinner turned commentator took to his Twitter handle to share the update with his fans and followers.

Turbanator, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, in a tweet, said that he has quarantined himself at home.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taken all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,” he tweeted.

Harbhajan was expected to feature in the Legends League Cricket Tournament being held in Muscat from the second leg, beginning from January 24.

Following the development, he won’t be able to compete in the tournament after contracting the virus.