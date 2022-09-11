Haris Rauf Breathing Fire and Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Fans can’t keep calm as Haris Rauf cleans up Sri Lanka batters!

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has performed at his best for his team in the Asia Cup 2022.

While Sunday night saw a right-arm pacer in sensational form in the final against Sri Lanka as he cleaned up two opposition batters inside the powerplay at the Dubai International Stadium.

Captain Babar Azam was right on the money when he decided to bring him in inside the 6 overs.

You can’t applaud Haris Rauf enough for stepping up to the plate as the most experienced of this young bowling attack.

He proved to be so reliable, so potent, and such a threat to his opponents being a huge part of Pakistan’s success.

Haris also achieve 50 T20I wickets milestone bowling in the Asia Cup final, with an amazing spell of 4-0-29-3.

Proper heat by Haris Rauf, 151 kph to cleans up Gunathilaka. pic.twitter.com/zAKX0EoVIV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2022

Haris Rauf bowling 94mph at one end. Hasnain 91mph at the other. This Pakistan attack is 🔥 and Shaheen isn’t even here #AsiaCup2022Final — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) September 11, 2022

Haris Rauf swinging the ball at 94MPH and hitting the stumps. RIDICULOUSLY GOOD🔥 — Haroon (@hazharoon) September 11, 2022

HARIS RAUF THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN ARM pic.twitter.com/AhCl2wJIF3 — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) September 11, 2022

4 overs 29 runs 3 wickets

1 dropped catch 1 umpires call

Pakistani speedstar HARIS RAUF pic.twitter.com/t3YPJvhSzc — Nas (@__NasXX) September 11, 2022

Stumps all over the place again – this time it was Haris Rauf #PAKvSL #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/YSwIubUD5m — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 11, 2022

Haris Rauf bowls an in-swinger pitching on middle and off stump, that too at 151 kph. Go deal with that!! 🔥🔥#PAKvsSLpic.twitter.com/AYE7AryA57 — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka has set a target of 171 for Pakistan to win the Asia Cup T20 2022, after putting to bat first.