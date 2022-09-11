Oyeyeah
Haris Rauf Breathing Fire and Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Haris Rauf bowled an amazing spell of 4-0-29-3, also achieved 50 T20I wickets

Fans can’t keep calm as Haris Rauf cleans up Sri Lanka batters!

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has performed at his best for his team in the Asia Cup 2022.

While Sunday night saw a right-arm pacer in sensational form in the final against Sri Lanka as he cleaned up two opposition batters inside the powerplay at the Dubai International Stadium.

Captain Babar Azam was right on the money when he decided to bring him in inside the 6 overs.

You can’t applaud Haris Rauf enough for stepping up to the plate as the most experienced of this young bowling attack.

He proved to be so reliable, so potent, and such a threat to his opponents being a huge part of Pakistan’s success.

Haris also achieve 50 T20I wickets milestone bowling in the Asia Cup final, with an amazing spell of 4-0-29-3. 

 

 

Sri Lanka has set a target of 171 for Pakistan to win the Asia Cup T20 2022, after putting to bat first.

 

