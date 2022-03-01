Oyeyeah
Haris Rauf tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of the first test against Australia

Rauf's apid antigen test came out positive on Tuesday

By Saman Siddiqui
Haris Rauf tests positive for COVID-19 and is likely to be ruled out of the first test against Australia!

Rauf’s apid antigen test came out positive on Tuesday after which he has been sent into isolation.

Published Earlier:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday has confirmed that the fast pacer has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the start of the Pakistan-Australia Test series.

“Further details will be provided in due course,” PCB stated.

This comes as another blow for the Pakistan cricketer team before the historic series against Australia.

Hasan Ali and Fahim Ashraf are already out due to injury.

The first Test match of the three-match series will kickstart on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

 

