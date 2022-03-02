Hasan Ali to make his English county debut with Lancashire

Hasan Ali is all set to make his English county debut with Lancashire!
The 27-year-old Pakistani pacer has been roped in by Lancashire Cricket for the first six matches of the 2022 LV= Insurance County Championship, a statement from the cricket club said Tuesday.
The right-arm medium-fast bowler will arrive at the Emirates Old Trafford on April 1 and will be in contention to make his English county debut against Kent at Canterbury on April 14.
Hassan will be Lancashire’s second overseas player in the Championship alongside captain Dane Vilas.
He will be available until after Lancashire’s match against Essex, which starts on May 19 at the Emirates Old Trafford.