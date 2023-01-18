Hashim Amla put curtains on his professional career

Hashim Amla, 39, has finally put curtains on his professional career!

South Africa’s star batter has confirmed his retirement plans with Surrey County Cricket Club.

The statement shared on Amla’s behalf said that he would not be returning to help defend the County Championship title that the club secured in 2022, during Amla’s final season.

“Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary South African batter has declared his playing career over. From everyone at Surrey, thank you for everything Hash,” the club said in a tweet.

“‘I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been’. Memories to last a lifetime. Thank you, Hash,” the club said in the other tweet.

While the official website for the Surrey club reported Amla’s farewell message to his team.

“A sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players, and Members for their support. The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with it. I wish them all the best and many more trophies.”

Hashim Amla is recognised as one of the top batters of the current era.

The right-handed batter has represented South Africa in 124 Tests, 181 ODIs, and 44 T20Is during his career of twenty years.

He has scored a total of 34,104 runs across all formats.

He became the first-ever Proteas’ batter to score a triple century in 2012 when he scored 311 runs against England at the Oval.