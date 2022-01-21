ICC T20 WC 2022 fixtures announced; Pakistan to take on arch-rivals India on October 23

The fixtures for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia have been announced.
The much-anticipated cricket event has 16 teams set to battle on the Australian cricket grounds during October and November 2022.
And cricket fans are once again to watch yet another electrifying match in the world cup history, as Pakistan and India are placed together in the same group.
The arch-rivals will take on each other on October 23rd in Melbourne.
Pakistan will also face South Africa and Bangladesh along with two teams to join from round one, most likely to be West Indies and Namibia.
The Super 12
England, New Zealand, Australia, and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group 1, with India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh heading into Group 2.
The Super 12 will start in a dramatic fashion in Sydney with a meeting between the two finalists from the 2021 World Cup, with New Zealand facing defending champions Australia on Saturday 22 October.
Check out the schedule for the 12 countries which have already sealed their spot at the tournament:
Afghanistan
- 22 Oct – England, Perth
- 26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne
- 28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
- 01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide
Australia
- 22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney
- 25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
- 28 Oct – England, Melbourne
- 31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide
Bangladesh
- 24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart
- 27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney
- 30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane
- 02 Nov – India, Adelaide
- 06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide
England
- 22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth
- 26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
- 28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne
- 01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane
- 05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
India
- 23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne
- 27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
- 30 Oct – South Africa, Perth
- 02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide
- 06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne
Namibia
- 16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong
- 18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong
- 20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong
New Zealand
- 22 Oct – Australia, Sydney
- 26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne
- 29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney
- 01 Nov – England, Brisbane
- 04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide
Pakistan
- 23 Oct – India, Melbourne
- 27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth
- 30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth
- 03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney
- 06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide
Scotland
- 17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart
- 19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart
- 21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart
South Africa
- 24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart
- 27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney
- 30 Oct – India, Perth
- 03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney
- 06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide
Sri Lanka
- 16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong
- 18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong
- 20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong
West Indies
The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on Wednesday 9 November, with the second semi-final held the following day at the Adelaide Oval.
The final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, Nov 13, at 19:00 local time at the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.