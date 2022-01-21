ICC T20 WC 2022 fixtures announced; Pakistan to take on arch-rivals India on October 23

The fixtures for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia have been announced.

The much-anticipated cricket event has 16 teams set to battle on the Australian cricket grounds during October and November 2022.

And cricket fans are once again to watch yet another electrifying match in the world cup history, as Pakistan and India are placed together in the same group.



The arch-rivals will take on each other on October 23rd in Melbourne.



Pakistan will also face South Africa and Bangladesh along with two teams to join from round one, most likely to be West Indies and Namibia.

The Super 12

England, New Zealand, Australia, and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group 1, with India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh heading into Group 2.

The Super 12 will start in a dramatic fashion in Sydney with a meeting between the two finalists from the 2021 World Cup, with New Zealand facing defending champions Australia on Saturday 22 October.

Check out the schedule for the 12 countries which have already sealed their spot at the tournament:



Afghanistan

22 Oct – England, Perth

26 Oct – New Zealand, Melbourne

28 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

01 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Brisbane

04 Nov – Australia, Adelaide

Australia

22 Oct – New Zealand, Sydney

25 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth

28 Oct – England, Melbourne

31 Oct – Group B Qualifier Brisbane

04 Nov – Afghanistan, Adelaide

Bangladesh

24 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Hobart

27 Oct – South Africa, Sydney

30 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Brisbane

02 Nov – India, Adelaide

06 Nov – Pakistan, Adelaide

England

22 Oct – Afghanistan, Perth

26 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

28 Oct – Australia, Melbourne

01 Nov – New Zealand, Brisbane

05 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

India

23 Oct – Pakistan, Melbourne

27 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

30 Oct – South Africa, Perth

02 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide

06 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Melbourne

Namibia

16 Oct – Sri Lanka, Geelong

18 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong

20 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong

New Zealand

22 Oct – Australia, Sydney

26 Oct – Afghanistan, Melbourne

29 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Sydney

01 Nov – England, Brisbane

04 Nov – Group B Qualifier, Adelaide

Pakistan

23 Oct – India, Melbourne

27 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Perth

30 Oct – Group A Qualifier, Perth

03 Nov – South Africa, Sydney

06 Nov – Bangladesh, Adelaide

Scotland

17 Oct – West Indies, Hobart

19 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart

21 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart

South Africa

24 Oct – Group B Qualifier, Hobart

27 Oct – Bangladesh, Sydney

30 Oct – India, Perth

03 Nov – Pakistan, Sydney

06 Nov – Group A Qualifier, Adelaide

Sri Lanka

16 Oct – Namibia, Geelong

18 Oct – Qualifier 2, Geelong

20 Oct – Qualifier 3, Geelong

West Indies

17 Oct – Scotland, Hobart

19 Oct – Qualifier 1, Hobart

21 Oct – Qualifier 4, Hobart

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on Wednesday 9 November, with the second semi-final held the following day at the Adelaide Oval.

The final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, Nov 13, at 19:00 local time at the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.