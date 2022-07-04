Imam-ul-Haq to play for Somerset County Cricket Club, it emerges on Monday.

Somerset County Cricket Club broke the news and announced it has signed Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq for the final four matches of the ongoing LV= Insurance County Championship season.

BREAKING: Somerset County Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of Imam Ul Haq for the final four @CountyChamp matches of the season 👊#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/zMdqY3d8mm — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) July 4, 2022

“Subject to obtaining the necessary NOC (no objection certificate) and visa, the Pakistani Test batter will join the league as an overseas player, replacing Australia’s Matt Renshaw,” a statement issued by Somerset stated.

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry is delighted to have secured the services of a “talented” Pakistani player.

“Imam-Ul-Haq is an outstanding batter who will bring quality and a wealth of experience to our environment,” Hurry said.

He added that the club’s ability to bring in an established Test match player for the final LV= Insurance County Championship matches of the season is a coup for it, with international cricket being widely played during this important period.

“We have a long-standing working relationship with the PCB and we are grateful to them for their assistance in helping us to sign a player of this caliber. We are genuinely excited about what he will add to the Club both on and off the field,” the official said.

Imam is looking forward to joining up with the Club later this year.

“I have heard a lot about the quality of Somerset from Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. It is a club with a good reputation and great support. I look forward to representing the county and contributing to some good wins in the County Championship,” the cricketer said in a statement.

“English County Cricket will be a new challenge for me, but it is a challenge that I am relishing,” he added.