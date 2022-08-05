Inayat Ullah wins Bronze medal in 65kg Wrestling

Inayatullah wins the Bronze medal in 65kg Wrestling!

Pakistan’s Inayat Ullah beat his Scottish opponent Ross Conley in the Men’s Free Style 65 kg Wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

Inayat won the match based on technical superiority after three minutes and 59 seconds.

This is the third medal for Pakistan in the ongoing games.

Inayat defeated Nigeria’s Amas Daniel by 4-0 to qualify for the Men’s Freestyle 65kg Wrestling event’s semi-final.

Inayat lost to his Canadian opponent in the 65kg Semi Final and played for the Bronze Medal match vs Ross Conley today.