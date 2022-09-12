India announces squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

India announced its squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday.

As reported, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) national selectors met virtually on Monday (September 12) to pick the final squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and the limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa.

BCCI has made some changes in the squad after their poor performance at the recently ended Asia Cup 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed T20 Asia Cup 2022 due to injury, has returned to the squad for the mega T20 event.

While Rohit Sharma will continue leading the T20 side of India.

The playing eleven include:



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.



Standby players: Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar





According to the Indian media, For the ODI series against South Africa, the selectors are expected to rest those players who are certainties for the T20 World Cup with Shikhar Dhawan in line to lead the side once again.

India Squad for Australia T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.