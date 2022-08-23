Indian Coach Rahul Dravid Tests Positive For COVID-19 ahead of Aisa Cup

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

The Indian cricket board confirmed on Tuesday with a statement, “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms.”

“He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August 2022,” BCCI stated in an official release.

It is important to note that Dravid, 49, had not traveled with the Indian team to Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series, that concluded on Monday.

India will be playing their first tournament match on August 28 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan