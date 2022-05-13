‘It’s time to hang up my gloves’, Amir Khan announces retirement

‘It’s time to hang up my gloves,” said Amir Khan announced his retirement on Friday.

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan,35, in his professional Boxing career fought 40 bouts winning 34 out of them.

Britain’s former light-welterweight world champion in a tweet said, “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.”

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends, and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” he added.

I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me. pic.twitter.com/VTk0oxVjp2 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022

Amir Khan was 17 when he won the Olympic lightweight silver medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

He won the WBA light-welter belt from Ukrainian Andriy Kotelnyk in 2009.

In 2011 he added the IBF title after beating American Zab Judah.

He has set up Amir Khan Boxing Academy in Pakistan.