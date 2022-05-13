Oyeyeah
‘It’s time to hang up my gloves’, Amir Khan announces retirement

By Saman Siddiqui
‘It’s time to hang up my gloves,” said Amir Khan announced his retirement on Friday.

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan,35, in his professional Boxing career fought 40 bouts winning 34 out of them.

Published Earlier:

Britain’s former light-welterweight world champion in a tweet said, “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.”

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends, and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” he added.

Amir Khan was 17 when he won the Olympic lightweight silver medal at the 2004 Athens Games.

He won the WBA light-welter belt from Ukrainian Andriy Kotelnyk in 2009. 

In 2011 he added the IBF title after beating American Zab Judah.

He has set up Amir Khan Boxing Academy in Pakistan.

