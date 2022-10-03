Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022!

India has been dealt a massive blow going into the major ICC tournament as the 28-year-old ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the tournament with a back stress fracture.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, confirmed Jasprit Bumrah’s unavailability.

He was initially ruled out of a 3-match series against South Africa in September-October due to a back injury.

“The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” BCCI said.

The BCCI will name a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Bumrah is the second key Indian player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.