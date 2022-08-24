Karachi local government elections postponed again

Karachi local government elections have been postponed again amid rain.

The second phase of local body elections in the Karachi division was scheduled for Aug 28.

However, due to the rains and flood situation in Sindh, Election Commission decided to postpone local body elections in 9 districts including Hyderabad.



On Wednesday, an important meeting was held at the head office of the Election Commission in Islamabad under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja regarding the holding of local body elections in Karachi, in which the weather situation in Karachi and the issues of local body elections were reviewed.

The Chief Election Commissioner has asked for a report for holding local body elections in Karachi on August 28 and has directed the Secretary Election Commission to take immediate reports from 6 important institutions.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed the Home Secretary to take a report from the Chief Secretary, IG, and DG Rangers.

Apart from this, it has been directed to take a report from the Provincial Election Commissioner and the Meteorological Department, in which awareness of the weather situation in the city has been sought.

Sources say that Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police, and other agencies are engaged in relief work in rural Sindh, due to which a report was also sought from the security agencies if the relief work in the flood-affected areas was affected by polling.

According to the sources, after the Chief Election Commissioner sought a report, which was submitted by Secretary Election Commission submitted.

In view of the report, local body elections to be held in Karachi on August 28 have been postponed.