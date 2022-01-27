Oyeyeah
Sports News

Karachi Kings suffer huge blow; Imad Wasim & Jordan Thompson tests positive for covid

While Mohammad Amir ruled out from today match due to injury.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui5 views
posted on
Views

Kings suffer huge blow ahead of the clash against Sultans on Thursday as Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson test positive for covid!

While Mohammad Amir will not feature in today’s match due to a side strain.

Published Earlier:

Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson will complete their quarantine by Saturday as being reported.

While Multan Sultans will be without Johnson Charles for the first match.

Earlier in the day, Quetta Gladiators’ Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus after the bubble breach.

As being reported he has quarantined himself for the next seven days at his residence in Karachi and will undergo a corona test again after two days.

The most anticipated cricket event of PSL 2022 kicks off today at National Stadium Karachi.

The first match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm, and a star-studded opening ceremony will be held prior to it in which Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing the PSL 2022 anthem Agay Dek.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You