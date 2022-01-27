Karachi Kings suffer huge blow; Imad Wasim & Jordan Thompson tests positive for covid

Kings suffer huge blow ahead of the clash against Sultans on Thursday as Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson test positive for covid!

While Mohammad Amir will not feature in today’s match due to a side strain.



Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson will complete their quarantine by Saturday as being reported.

While Multan Sultans will be without Johnson Charles for the first match.

Earlier in the day, Quetta Gladiators’ Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus after the bubble breach.

As being reported he has quarantined himself for the next seven days at his residence in Karachi and will undergo a corona test again after two days.

The most anticipated cricket event of PSL 2022 kicks off today at National Stadium Karachi.

The first match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm, and a star-studded opening ceremony will be held prior to it in which Pakistani singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will sing the PSL 2022 anthem Agay Dek.