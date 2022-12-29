Legendary footballer Pele dies aged 82

Legendary footballer Pele passed away aged 82 on Thursday.

According to reports, Brazilian Football legend Pele has been hospitalized since the end of November and passed due to complications from cancer.

Pele’s demise puts an end to the career of one of the greatest players in the history of soccer.

The Associated Press confirming the news said: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to succeed at 1958, 1962, and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for the best player at the latter.

Pele held the record then-17-year-old to become the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.

BNN Brazil reported moments after passing, #Pele ‘s daughter, Kely Nascimento, shared this picture with this message: “Who we are is thanks to you we love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Pelé had been moved to end-of-life palliative care earlier this month after he stopped responding to chemotherapy.

Pele has been suffering from health problems in recent years and was diagnosed with colon cancer in September 2021 and spent two weeks in the hospital last December.