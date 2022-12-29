Legendary footballer Pele dies aged 82
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans everywhere.
Legendary footballer Pele passed away aged 82 on Thursday.
According to reports, Brazilian Football legend Pele has been hospitalized since the end of November and passed due to complications from cancer.
Pele’s demise puts an end to the career of one of the greatest players in the history of soccer.
The Associated Press confirming the news said: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”
Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to succeed at 1958, 1962, and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for the best player at the latter.
Pele held the record then-17-year-old to become the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.