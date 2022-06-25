Legendary Zaheer Abbas still in intensive care, brother requests prayers

Legendary Zaheer Abbas is still in intensive care, his brother requests prayers!

Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas’ brother Sagheer Abbas has requested prayers for his recovery.

He said that “Zaheer is still in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”.

Talking to a private news channel his brother said, “He is on dialysis due to discomfort in lungs and because of complications in breathing he has been put on oxygen support.”

Saghir Abbas told that he had a conversation with Zaheer Abbas two days ago through a video call for a few minutes.

“Zaheer Abbas has not completely improved yet, therefore everyone is requested to pray [for him],” he added.

It was reported on June 21 that, Zaheer Abbas was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in London.

Family sources also revealed that Zaheer Abbas suffered from pneumonia and kidney problems after arriving in London.

He had contracted coronavirus while staying in Dubai on his way to London.

Following the news of being admitted to ICU, the cricket fraternity and fans extended prayers and wishes for the iconic cricketer Zaheer Abbas.

Get well soon Zaheer Bhai. I hope that you will be back soon stronger than ever. Praying for you!#ZaheerAbbas pic.twitter.com/1zxHhXCICB — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 22, 2022

Pray for "Zed" – the mercurially gifted Zaheer Abbas – who made batting an art form at a level few in the history of the game have matched. @Gloscricket @GlosGLS @GlosFans @finderskeeperss

#ZaheerAbbas #Gloucestershire #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/sNZyOItG2L — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 21, 2022

Here’s wishing the great #ZaheerAbbas bhai a very speedy recovery and all the good health in the world. You are a jewel of our great sport, may you always be hale and hearty #cricket #crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/06in7ZkBRS — Kiran More (@JockMore) June 23, 2022

Allah apko jald sehatyaab kare Zaheer Bhai. 🤲#ZaheerAbbas pic.twitter.com/y5LzQ0ev3J — Asif Ali (@AasifAli45) June 22, 2022

Wishing Zaheer Abbas the best of health. He flew to London on June 16th and is now admitted in ICU. He is the only Asian having scored hundred first class centuries, four times in a first class match he scored a double hundred & a hundred, & made 4 double centuries in Tests. pic.twitter.com/0zf3xfmIEb — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) June 21, 2022