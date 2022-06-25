Legendary Zaheer Abbas still in intensive care, brother requests prayers

Oyeyeah
Pray for "Zed" - the mercurially gifted Zaheer Abbas - who made batting an art form at a level few in the history of the game have matched.

Legendary Zaheer Abbas is still in intensive care, his brother requests prayers!

Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas’ brother Sagheer Abbas has requested prayers for his recovery.

Published Earlier:

He said that “Zaheer is still in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”.

Talking to a private news channel his brother said, “He is on dialysis due to discomfort in lungs and because of complications in breathing he has been put on oxygen support.”

Saghir Abbas told that he had a conversation with Zaheer Abbas two days ago through a video call for a few minutes.

“Zaheer Abbas has not completely improved yet, therefore everyone is requested to pray [for him],” he added.

It was reported on June 21 that, Zaheer Abbas was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in London.

Family sources also revealed that Zaheer Abbas suffered from pneumonia and kidney problems after arriving in London.

He had contracted coronavirus while staying in Dubai on his way to London.

Following the news of being admitted to ICU, the cricket fraternity and fans extended prayers and wishes for the iconic cricketer Zaheer Abbas.

 

 

