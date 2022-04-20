Oyeyeah
Sports News

Maria Sharapova Announces Pregnancy on Her 35th Birthday

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion has announced on Instagram that she's pregnant.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui6 views
posted on
Views

Maria Sharapova has announced that she is expecting her first child on her 35th birthday!

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion retired from the sport in February 2020.

Published Earlier:

Taking to Instagram on her birthday the Russian tennis star broke the news to her millions of fans and followers.

“Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova captioned her photo revealing the baby bump.

She added: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

Maria Sharapova announced her engagement to British Businessman Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.

Twitter is kind of having a meltdown ever since she announced her pregnancy with #MariaSharapova trending among the top topics.

 

 

 

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You