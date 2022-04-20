Maria Sharapova Announces Pregnancy on Her 35th Birthday

Maria Sharapova has announced that she is expecting her first child on her 35th birthday!

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion retired from the sport in February 2020.

Taking to Instagram on her birthday the Russian tennis star broke the news to her millions of fans and followers.

“Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova captioned her photo revealing the baby bump.

She added: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

Maria Sharapova announced her engagement to British Businessman Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.

Twitter is kind of having a meltdown ever since she announced her pregnancy with #MariaSharapova trending among the top topics.

Maria Sharapova is having a baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @MariaSharapova IS HAVING A BABY!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NBSSIgtRUb — Rodri #SharaFamily 🇦🇷 (@SharapovAce) April 19, 2022

Prince William and Harry's friend expecting first child with Maria Sharapova – https://t.co/XrpMr8PS0P — Imagesum.com – Latest Information Portal (@imagesum) April 20, 2022

Tennis queen Maria Sharapova announces first pregnancy, father is Prince William and Harry’s friend | Tennis News https://t.co/h77tffURvK — Rohan Pankaj Sharma (@rohannsharma) April 20, 2022

MASHA IS PREGNANT MARIA SHARAPOVA IS ACTUALLY PREGNANT OH MY LORD 😭😭😭🤍 — abibi 😛 (@abigabagel) April 19, 2022