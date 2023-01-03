Sports News

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

January 3, 2023
Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer!

Former world number one tennis player and gay rights activist announced on Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

As reported, Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer.

In addition, an unrelated form of breast cancer was discovered during exams. Both cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame will start treatment this month and her prognosis is good, her representative said in a statement.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” the 66-year-old Navratilova said. “It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

She said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early-stage throat cancer.

While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, she said, the unrelated breast cancer was discovered.

As soon as her health condition was shared with the public, social media is buzzing with thoughts and wishes for Martina Navratilova.

 

 

Former tennis players took to social media to thank her well-wishers.

 

 

 

