Mickey Arthur agrees to join Pakistan team as head coach, sources

Mickey Arthur has agreed to join the Pakistan team as head coach, it emerges on Monday.



As reported, Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has accepted Najam Sethi’s offer and he is likely to assume charge as Pakistan’s head coach in the next few days.

According to the sources, Najam Sethi, the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) 14-member management committee, contacted the former South African cricketer about his role in the new set-up.

Mickey Arthur will join the team before the Pakistan Super League’s eighth session, sources claim.

Arthur has been associated with the coaching of the national team from 2016 to 2019 during which the Pakistan team won the Champions Trophy.

The new PCB management, in its overhauling bid, has reportedly decided to not extend the contract of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and bowling coach Shaun Tait.

The new PCB management has already sacked the governing body and Mohammad Wasim-led selection committee.

Meanwhile, the PCB Management Committee has appointed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as the interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee.

Other members of the panel include Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, while Haroon Rashid has been appointed as the Convener.