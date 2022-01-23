Oyeyeah
Mohammad Rizwan named Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 in T20 format

Mohammad Rizwan has been named Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the winners of the ICC Awards in various categories on Sunday.

Rizwan beat Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Mitchell Marsh to win the ICC’s prestigious award.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 with 1326 runs in 29 matches only at an average of 73.66 with one century; and 24 dismissals.

“Sheer consistency, indomitable spirit, and some breathtaking knocks — the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year enjoyed a memorable run in 2021,” a statement issued by the ICC said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also congratulated Mohammad Rizwan on winning the ICC award.

Congratulations are in order for Rizwan on achieving the feat!

 

