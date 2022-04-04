Oyeyeah
Legendary Mountaineer Muhammad Karim aka ‘Little Karim’ Passes Away

He summited Gasherbrum Ⅱ without oxygen supplement and also summited Masherbrum peak with the deadly weight of 25kg without oxygen supplement.

Published Earlier:

Muhammad Karim aka ‘Little Karim’ has passed away in Rawalpindi after losing his battle against liver cancer.

As being reported, the 71-year-old was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and breathed his last on Monday.

Born in Hushe valley of District Ghanche of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), he reached Skardu City in 1976 to fulfill his dream to become a high-altitude porter.

 

Little Karim holds the world record for scaling the Gasherbrum 2 (8,035m) without supplementary oxygen in 1988.

Karim has also scaled the Gasherbrum-I (8035m) in 1985, and Broad Peak (8048m) in 1986.

Little Karim had served as a guide and porter for western tourists on high-altitude expeditions during the 1970s and 80s.

Three French films have documented his life and career, which won many accolades in France and elsewhere in Europe.

Karim was acknowledged as ‘superman’ in the French mountaineering circles after he impressed one and all during Frenchman Jean-Marc Boivin’s hang glide from the summit of Gasherbrum 2 in 1985.

He was chosen to take the 25-kilo glider to the 8,035-metre top.

Following the news of his sad demise, tributes pour in on Twitter’s timeline.

 

 

 

