Legendary Mountaineer Muhammad Karim aka ‘Little Karim’ Passes Away

Mountaineer Muhammad Karim aka ‘Little Karim’ passes away!

Legendary Pakistani mountaineer had been battling liver cancer.

Muhammad Karim aka ‘Little Karim’ has passed away in Rawalpindi after losing his battle against liver cancer.

As being reported, the 71-year-old was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and breathed his last on Monday.

Born in Hushe valley of District Ghanche of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), he reached Skardu City in 1976 to fulfill his dream to become a high-altitude porter.

Renowned mountaineer Muhammad Karim aka #LittleKarim has passed away in CMH Rawalpindi today morning. Karim was born in #Hushe valley of District #Ghanche. French documentary film maker Laurent Chevallier prepared three different documentaries on Karim. pic.twitter.com/ryCKGrut1J — PAMIR TIMES ® (@pamirtimes) April 4, 2022

Little Karim holds the world record for scaling the Gasherbrum 2 (8,035m) without supplementary oxygen in 1988.

Karim has also scaled the Gasherbrum-I (8035m) in 1985, and Broad Peak (8048m) in 1986.

Little Karim had served as a guide and porter for western tourists on high-altitude expeditions during the 1970s and 80s.

Three French films have documented his life and career, which won many accolades in France and elsewhere in Europe.

Karim was acknowledged as ‘superman’ in the French mountaineering circles after he impressed one and all during Frenchman Jean-Marc Boivin’s hang glide from the summit of Gasherbrum 2 in 1985.

He was chosen to take the 25-kilo glider to the 8,035-metre top.

Following the news of his sad demise, tributes pour in on Twitter’s timeline.

Funeral prayer of international acclaimed Mountaineer Little Karim has been offered in Rawalpindi

Next stops:

Skardu, Khaplu and the final at Hushe #LittleKarim #CristianoRonaldo #moutaineer pic.twitter.com/e2okuzDUf2 — A B Jan Balti (@abjanbalti) April 4, 2022

Saddest News coming from CMH Rawalpindi!

International Hero, Pride of Mountains and the legendary mountaineer Mr. Little Karim is no more between us. May Allah Almighty rest his beautiful soul in eternal peace and comfort! My deepest condolences to the family! #littlekarim #RIP pic.twitter.com/FH2PIArgsV — The Mountain Boy (@De_Mountainboy) April 4, 2022

Dear Little Karim Allah Haffaz!! 😭 Renowned mountaineer Muhammad Karim aka Little Karim has passed away in CMH Rawalpindi this morning. Karim was born in Hushe valley of District Ghanche.#LittleKarim #ARYNews #DunyaUpdates #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/TxXTHfDu53 — Mr. Peace 🕊️ (@Naveedkhoja2) April 4, 2022

Legendary climber Little Karim passed away in CMH Rawalpindi.

Three documentaries were made on his life and climbing struggles. #LittleKarim pic.twitter.com/zoEFbvA9EG — CHE|چئے🔗 (@TheCHE_Guevara) April 4, 2022