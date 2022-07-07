Mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali safely reach Gilgit

Mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali have safely reached Gilgit!

Pakistani mountaineers were lifted from C1 of Nanga Parbat earlier by Pakistan Army helicopters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army aviation helicopters and pilots conducted the rescue mission on Thursday.

Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali landed at Jaglot near Gilgit, notified the military’s media wing.

Both the mountaineers had stuck at 7400m due to bad weather post-summit on Tuesday.

The officials on Wednesday informed that mountaineers Shehroze Kashif from Lahore and Fazal Ali from Shimshal of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Hunza district have been seen descending from Camp 4 on Nanga Parbat.