Oyeyeah
Sports News

Mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali safely reach Gilgit

Both were earlier reported missing in a snowstorm while returning from Nanga Parbat.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui8 views
posted on
Shehroze Kashif and Fazal AliMountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali safely reach Gilgit | OyeYeah News
Views

Mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali have safely reached Gilgit!

Pakistani mountaineers were lifted from C1 of Nanga Parbat earlier by Pakistan Army helicopters.

Published Earlier:

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army aviation helicopters and pilots conducted the rescue mission on Thursday.

Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali landed at Jaglot near Gilgit, notified the military’s media wing.

Both the mountaineers had stuck at 7400m due to bad weather post-summit on Tuesday.

The officials on Wednesday informed that mountaineers Shehroze Kashif from Lahore and Fazal Ali from Shimshal of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Hunza district have been seen descending from Camp 4 on Nanga Parbat.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You