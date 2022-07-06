Mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali located on Nanga Parbat

Mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali have been located on Nanga Parbat!

The officials on Wednesday informed that mountaineers Shehroze Kashif from Lahore and Fazal Ali from Shimshal of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Hunza district have been seen descending from camp 4 on Nanga Parbat.

Both were earlier reported missing in a snowstorm while returning from Nanga Parbat.

Kashif Salman, the father of Shehroze Kashif, in a video message had appealed to the army chief for a rescue operation to find out Shehroze and fellow climber Fazal Ali.

Kashif Salman, father of Shehroze Kashif appeals Pakistan Army for rescue operations. Shehroze has gone missing high on Nanga Parbat (8126 m) since last night with his companion Fazal Ali. pic.twitter.com/zcd1SCNgrw — Everest Today (@EverestToday) July 6, 2022

Pakistani climbers Sheroze Kashif from Lahore & Fazal Ali from #GilgitBaltistan went missing between 7,000 and 8,000 altitude of Nanga Parbat (8,126m) after conquering the killer mountain, weather condition predicted not clear today,many challenges for rescue operation,prayers pic.twitter.com/x8FEgqyNu4 — Jamil Nagri (@jamilnagri) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Abdul Khalid had also issued orders for a rescue operation.

GB Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain Khan has confirmed that Kashif and Ali had gone missing between camps 3 and 4 (7,000-8,000m) while they were descending from the summit.

The GB government started a rescue operation within hours, he said.

According to an update shared by Kashif’s official Facebook page, the two mountaineers had “spent the night in the open to wait for the weather to get clear and resumed their descent early in the morning”.

“The duo is showing great resilience and willpower to manage things themselves in death zone and now approaching Camp 3 soon,” it statement added.