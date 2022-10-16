Namibia registers a stunning 55-run upset win against Sri Lanka in T20 WC opener

Namibia registers a stunning 55-run upset win against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the T20 World Cup.



The T20 World Cup campaign for Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka suffered a disastrous start on Sunday in Geelong.

Sri Lanka was bowled out for 108 after chasing 164 for victory.

All-rounder Jan Frylinck was awarded man-of-the-match for his top-scoring with 44 from 28 balls.

Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31*) helped Namibia overcome a shaky start with some big hitting to register 163/7 on the scoreboard.

Sri Lanka’s world-class batting line-up failed miserably to fire in the opening game.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka (29) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20) put on 34 for the fifth wicket providing some brief hope during the middle overs.

However, Sri Lanka’s last six wickets fell for just 34 runs.

This day is historic for us, want to qualify for the Super 12 stage, said Namibia skipper Erasmus after the stunning win over Sri Lanka.

“Incredible journey. Last year was a special experience for us and we’ve topped that with a great win,” captain Gerhard Erasmus said.

Sri Lanka will play their second match at the tournament against the UAE in Geelong on Tuesday.

While Namibia will get the chance to book a Super 12 berth when they take on the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon.