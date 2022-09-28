Naseem Shah hospitalised due to viral infection

Naseem Shah has been hospitalised due to a viral infection in Lahore.

This comes as a huge blow for Pakistan as pacer Naseem Shah is set to miss out on the fifth T20I against England.

The right-arm fast pacer was taken to hospital last night after his health deteriorated amid a high fever following a chest infection.

He is feeling better now a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said.

A team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that he will not be available for selection for the fifth T20I against England scheduled today in Lahore.

The PCB spokesperson said Naseem Shah’s inclusion in the other matches will depend on the results of his medical reports.

Fans of Pakistan’s pace sensation took on Twitter to send their good wishes for Naseem Shah.

Get well soon, Naseem Shah!

