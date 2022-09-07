NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY; Pakistan celebrates thrilling victory against Afghanistan

NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY! that’s what every Pakistani cricket fan has said after watching the thrilling victory against Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.





Naseem Shah hit two straight sixes to help Pakistan pull off a thrilling one-wicket win over the most favorite Afghanistan, paving way for the green team to play the final of Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Sep 11.

Pakistan was in deep trouble at 118-9 chasing the target of 130 for the victory.

Bating at no 10. Naseem Shah proved to be the young gun who hit consecutive two sixes, deciding the result in Pakistan’s favor.

This was the second Super Four defeat in a row for Afghanistan and one that also eliminated reigning champions India’s last hopes from running for a place in Sunday’s final.

Here is how Twitter reacts to Naseem Shah’s unforgettable efforts:

Naseem Shah👏🏻👏🏻💪💪💪💥💥💥. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 7, 2022

Pakistan need 12 from 6 with 1 wicket left and Naseem Shah hit 6 & 6 – the hero of Pakistan. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 7, 2022

Congratulations to Team Pakistan for another wonderful win! Those 2 sixes by Naseem Shah will be remembered for years! 🇵🇰 #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/QzNKdpOUpI — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 7, 2022

What A Thriller, Naseem Shah you beauty 🔥👌👏.

Naseem Shah finish the match in style with two consecutive 6️⃣s.#PakvsAfg | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/h6rcHuptZR — Fahad (@fahadtweets320) September 7, 2022

Pak Sar Naseem Shah Bad 🔥♥️

NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY <3 pic.twitter.com/vG7BShsFqA — MUSKAN 🇵🇰 (@Musskkaan) September 7, 2022