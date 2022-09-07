Oyeyeah
NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY; Pakistan celebrates thrilling victory against Afghanistan

NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY! that’s what every Pakistani cricket fan has said after watching the thrilling victory against Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Naseem Shah hit two straight sixes to help Pakistan pull off a thrilling one-wicket win over the most favorite Afghanistan, paving way for the green team to play the final of Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Sep 11.

Pakistan was in deep trouble at 118-9 chasing the target of 130 for the victory.

Bating at no 10. Naseem Shah proved to be the young gun who hit consecutive two sixes, deciding the result in Pakistan’s favor.

This was the second Super Four defeat in a row for Afghanistan and one that also eliminated reigning champions India’s last hopes from running for a place in Sunday’s final.

Here is how Twitter reacts to Naseem Shah’s unforgettable efforts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

