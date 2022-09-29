Nassem Shah tests positive for COVID!

The development comes hours after the cricket board confirmed that the pacer had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), their in-house medical panel is monitoring Shah, and any calls on his participation in the remainder of the ongoing series against England would be made after assessing his medical reports.

Naseem was taken to a hospital in Lahore on Tuesday night after he suffered from a high fever.

He featured in the first match of the current T20 series against England,

Shah’s health condition has also left him a significant doubt for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan’s NZ tour is scheduled to get underway in Christchurch on October 7, as preparation for the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan squad is set to leave for New Zealand on October 3 to play a T20I tri-series also featuring Bangladesh, with the final on October 14.