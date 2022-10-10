New Zealand’s dual tours of Pakistan: PCB announces schedule

New Zealand’s dual tours of Pakistan comprising two Tests, eight One Day Internationals (ODIs), and five T20s will begin on Dec 27 and continue till Jan 15 while the second round of the tour will be held from April 13 to May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the much-anticipated tour.

The visiting side will arrive in Pakistan for the first leg of the tour to be played from Dec 27 to Jan 15, 2023.

New Zealand will be playing its first Test in Karachi since October 1990 and also the first in Pakistan since the May 2002 Test in Lahore, according to the PCB.

The black caps will then return to Pakistan second round of the tour will be held from April 13 to May 7.

Kane Williamson’s side will begin the second leg of the tour from Karachi with four T20Is (between April 13 and April 19), followed by the fifth T20 and two ODIs in Lahore (April 23-28) and the last three ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi (May 1-7).

Mark Your Calendars!

Schedule for the First leg:

Dec 27-31 — 1st Test, Karachi

Jan 4-8 — 2nd Test, Multan

Jan 11 — 1st ODI, Karachi

Jan 13 — 2nd ODI, Karachi

Jan 15 — 3rd ODI, Karachi

Schedule for the Second leg: