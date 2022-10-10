New Zealand’s dual tours of Pakistan: PCB announces schedule

New Zealand’s dual tours of Pakistan comprising two Tests, eight One Day Internationals (ODIs), and five T20s will begin on Dec 27 and continue till Jan 15 while the second round of the tour will be held from April 13 to May 7.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the much-anticipated tour.
The visiting side will arrive in Pakistan for the first leg of the tour to be played from Dec 27 to Jan 15, 2023.
New Zealand will be playing its first Test in Karachi since October 1990 and also the first in Pakistan since the May 2002 Test in Lahore, according to the PCB.
The black caps will then return to Pakistan second round of the tour will be held from April 13 to May 7.
Kane Williamson’s side will begin the second leg of the tour from Karachi with four T20Is (between April 13 and April 19), followed by the fifth T20 and two ODIs in Lahore (April 23-28) and the last three ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi (May 1-7).
Mark Your Calendars!
Schedule for the First leg:
- Dec 27-31 — 1st Test, Karachi
- Jan 4-8 — 2nd Test, Multan
- Jan 11 — 1st ODI, Karachi
- Jan 13 — 2nd ODI, Karachi
- Jan 15 — 3rd ODI, Karachi
Schedule for the Second leg:
- Apr 13 — 1st T20I, Karachi
- Apr 15 — 2nd T20I, Karachi
- Apr 16 — 3rd T20I, Karachi
- Apr 19 — 4th T20I, Karachi
- Apr 23 — 5th T20I, Lahore
- Apr 26 — 1st ODI, Lahore
- Apr 28 — 2nd ODI, Lahore
- May 1 — 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
- May 4 — 4th ODI, Rawalpindi
- May 7 — 5th ODI, Rawalpindi