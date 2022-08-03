Nooh Dastagir wins the first gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt has won the first gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022!

The 24-year-old hailing from Gujranwala lifted 173 kg in Snatch, and 232 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.

His lift totaling 405 kg won the gold medal for Pakistan.



Nooh Dastgir’s cumulative 405kg lift is the new Commonwealth Games record in the 109+ weight category.



Nooh Dastgir also won the bronze medal for Pakistan in 2018, while he won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship held in December last year.



It should be noted that this is the second medal for Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.



Earlier, Shah Hussain Shah won a bronze medal in the Judo 90KG category.



20-year-old Shah Hussain Shah defeated the South African judoka to win the bronze medal.

While Pakistan’s Fahad Khawaja won his first two group matches in Men’s Singles Table Tennis.

Khawaja was up against Guyana’s Christopher Franklin and completely dominated his opponent.

Khawaja won the match by 5-11, 9-11, 7-11, and 6-11.