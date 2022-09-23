Oyeyeah
Pak beat Eng by 10 wickets, become first T20I team to chase 200-run target without losing a wicket

Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets in the second T20 match in Karachi on Thursday,

The feat led Pakistan to become the first T20I team to chase a 200-run target without losing a wicket!

Published Earlier:

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan breaking the opening partnership record case were spectacular on display in front of a packed house at the National Stadium Karachi.

The duo overhauled a mammoth 200-run target with three balls spare against the visiting England to hand Pakistan their second 10-wicket win in the format.

They have become the only pair to put seven 100-plus stands together and to make over 1,800 runs together.

Babar, after a string of bad scores in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, showed remarkable recovery with the bat and completed his record second century.

While Rizwan supported his partner as hit an unbeaten 88.

Scores in brief:

England 199-5, 20 overs

(Moeen Ali 55 not out, Ben Duckett 43, Harry Brook 31, Phil Salt 30, Alex Hales 26; Haris Rauf 2-30, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-37)

Pakistan 203-0, 19.3 overs

(Babar Azam 110 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 88 not out)

Player of the match – Babar Azam (Pakistan)

For those unserved, Pakistan is the only team to chase a target of 150 or more without losing any wicket on two occasions.

Last year, the Pakistani team chased a 152-run target against the arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

Celebrations are in order for the Pakistan opening pair on record performance.

 

