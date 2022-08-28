Oyeyeah
Cricket fans all pumped up ahead of high-voltage Pak-India Asia Cup encounter today

India leads Pakistan 8-5 on head-to-head in the Asia Cup, both formats put together.

Cricket fans are all pumped up ahead of the high-voltage Pak-India Asia Cup encounter today.

Asia Cup 2022 action-packed match between the arch-rivals will be played today at 7 pm (PST) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The two teams are facing each other for the second time when two teams are facing each other after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last year—that Pakistan won by historic 10 wickets.

We think it’s a 50-50 chance for both sides as both will attempt to kick off the Asia Cup momentum on a winning streak despite the absence of superstars’ bowlers.

As the two major bowlers — Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah — will not be available for the match.

India is on a three-match winning streak.

Today’s match is going to be Kohli’s 100th T20I, making him only the second player after Ross Taylor to play 100 international games in all three formats.

India (playing probable): 1 KL Rahul 2 Rohit Sharma (capt) 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 R Ashwin/Avesh Khan, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan (playing probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Asif Ali, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz/Usman Qadir, 9 Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Naseem Shah

Both teams are well prepared for the major cricket event as well as the netizens:

 

 

