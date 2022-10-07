Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in first match of T-20 Tri-Series

Pakistan kicked off its tri-series campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval cricket stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand. on Friday.

Bangladesh captain Nurul Hasan elected to field first after winning the toss.

Pakistan set a 168-run target for Bangladesh’s side to win.

Mohammad Rizwan scored yet another half-century, his sixth in the last eight innings as he made 78 not out off 50 balls – hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Rizwan and Babar Azam (22 off 25) added 52 runs for the first wicket in 7.1 overs.

Rizwan, the ever-consistent opener then added 42 more runs with Shan Masood, who made 31 off 22.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Mohammad Nawaz’s brilliant spells managed to restrict Bangladesh to 146 for eight after Pakistan posted 167 for five.

Pakistan’s pacers proved to be too brutal for the Bangladesh openers to handle.

Wasim struck in the fifth over as he accounted for Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10 off 11).

While his opening partner Sabbir Rahman (14 off 18) followed him the next over, getting caught and bowled off Haris Rauf.

Litton Das and Afif Hossain put 35 off 26 and 25 off 23 on the scoreboard while Yasir Ali, batting at seven, top-scored with 42 not out off 21 (five fours and two sixes).

Nawaz struck on consecutive balls in the 13th over to send Litton back to the pavilion. On the next ball, he dismissed Mosaddek Hossain.

Wasim dismissed Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed on the first two balls of the penultimate over,

Wasim finished with three for 24. Mohammad Nawaz bagged two wickets for 25.

Here are the brief scores of the day:

Pakistan 167-5, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Shan Masood 31, Babar Azam 22; Taskin Ahmed 2-25)

Bangladesh 146-8, 20 overs (Yasir Ali 42 not out, Litton Das 35, Afif Hossain 25; Mohammad Wasim Jnr 3-24, Mohammad Nawaz 2-25)

Mohammad Rizwan was awarded player of the match for his brilliant 78 not out innings.