Pakistan beat England by 6 runs as bowlers defend low score in an interesting finish

In the fifth T20 of the 7-match series, Pakistan defeated England by 6 runs after an interesting match and took a 2-3 lead in the series.

Wednesday evening at Gaddafi Stadium saw the Pakistani bowlers defend a low score in an interesting finish.

In pursuit of Pakistan’s target of 146 runs, the English batsmen scored runs, captain Moin Ali was outstanding by scoring 51 runs.

England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first in the match being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan’s middle order miserably failed once again, with Haider Ali 4, Iftikhar Ahmed 15, Asif Ali 5, and Mohammad Nawaz out for zero.

Shadab Khan scored just 7 runs while Amir managed to put only 10 runs.

Despite the continuous fall of wickets, Rizwan batted responsibly, but he also got out after scoring 63 runs, while Haris Rauf scored 8 runs. Therefore, the entire team collapsed in 19 overs.

For England, Mark Wood took 3 wickets and Sam Curran and David Wiley took 2 wickets each.



4 changes were made in the English team while 3 changes have been made in the Pakistan side, all-rounder Aamir Jamal is making his international debut on behalf of the green shirts, and in addition to this, vice-captain Shadab Khan and Hyder Ali returned to the final eleven.

Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, and fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain were given rest today.