Pakistan beat West Indies by 120 runs, clinching ODI series 2-0

Pakistan beat West Indies by 120 runs, clinching the ODI series by 2-0.



In the second match of the three-ODIs, the host showed no mercy towards the visiting side at the Multan Stadium on Friday.



This was Pakistan’s 10th consecutive ODI series win against West Indies.



Pakistan team hasn’t lost a series against West Indies since 1991.

The evening saw a career-best bowling performance by Mohammad Nawaz following impressive half-centuries by Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq earning Pakistan 120 runs victory over the West Indies.



The victory lifted Pakistan from the pre-series 10th position to the fourth spot.

Pakistan team is now at 80 equal points with the West Indies but is placed ahead of the two-time former world champions on net run rate.

West Indies were left helpless against Nawaz’s bowling attack (10-0-19-4)

The West Indies were skittled out for 155 in 32.2 overs after being 102 for three in the 19th over and chasing 276 for victory.

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Fakhar Zaman suffered his second successive failure when he was dismissed on 17 off 28-balls.

However, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam stitched a brilliant 120-run second-wicket partnership that cornerstone of Pakistan’s 275 for eight.

Imam scored run-a-ball 72 with six fours.

This was Imam’s sixth consecutive half-century.

Babar Azam was on course for a fourth successive century but unfortunately, he got beaten in the flight off Akeal Hosein and was caught and bowled by the left-arm spinner.

Babar scored a 93-ball 77, including five fours and a six.