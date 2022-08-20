Pakistan beats India to qualify for the semi final of World Junior Team Squash Championship

Pakistan beats India to qualify for the semi-final of the World Junior Team Squash Championship.

Pakistan beat India 2-0 in the quarter-final on Friday.

Pakistan’s Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman defeated their Indian opponents in their respective singles to help their country knock the arch-rival India out.

They will meet their Egyptian opponents in the semi-final.

Noor Zaman outclassed Krishna Mishra comfortably with a score of 14-12, 11-8, 11-4 in just 32 minutes.

Hamza Khan after facing some resistance from Arnaav Sareen, worked hard for 47 minutes to win the tie by three games to two.

Khan won the first two games 11-6 and 12-10 but lost the next two games 1-11 and 6-11 which allowed Sareen to make a comeback in the encounter.

However, Hamza regained his form in the final game and won the contest with 11-6, 12-10, 1-11, 6-11, and 11-5.

They will now play the top seed side of Egypt in the semi-final on Saturday which will start at 3:00 pm.