Oyeyeah
Sports News

Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid-al-Adha at a hotel in Colombo

Following the Eid prayers and celebrations, the Pakistan team started their practice session.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui7 views
posted on
Views

Pakistan cricket team celebrated the first day of Eid-al-Adha on Sunday at a hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan National Men’s Cricket Team is on the tour of Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.

Published Earlier:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a tweet shared a video showing the team members and officials hugging each other and wishing Eid Mubarak to one another after offering eid prayer.

“Eid Mubarak from Colombo,” PCB captioned the video.

“The players offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the team hotel,” it added.

Following the Eid prayers and celebrations, the Pakistan team started their practice session.

The practice session on Saturday was called off due to the curfew amid the ongoing political and social unrest in Sri Lanka.

 

The first Test match of the series will be played from July 16 to 20.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You