Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid-al-Adha at a hotel in Colombo

Pakistan cricket team celebrated the first day of Eid-al-Adha on Sunday at a hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan National Men’s Cricket Team is on the tour of Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a tweet shared a video showing the team members and officials hugging each other and wishing Eid Mubarak to one another after offering eid prayer.

“Eid Mubarak from Colombo,” PCB captioned the video.

“The players offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the team hotel,” it added.

Following the Eid prayers and celebrations, the Pakistan team started their practice session.

The practice session on Saturday was called off due to the curfew amid the ongoing political and social unrest in Sri Lanka.

The first Test match of the series will be played from July 16 to 20.