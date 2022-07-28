Pakistan pulls out of chess event held in India over Kashmir torch relay

Pakistan has pulled out of an international chess event being held in India over the Kashmir torch relay!

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from 28 July till August 10 having over 1,700 players from 188 nations compete.

“Pakistan has withdrawn from the world’s biggest international chess tournament in protest at hosts India holding a torch relay for the event through disputed Kashmir,” officials said Thursday.

“By passing the torch relay through Indian-administered Kashmir… India has committed a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The matter would also be raised with the International Chess Federation and condemned the “mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports”, it added.

A gala opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on July 28, 2022.