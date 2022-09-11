AsiaCup2022Final: Pakistan puts Sri Lanka to bat first after winning the toss

In the Asia Cup T20 final, Pakistan puts Sri Lanka to bat first after winning the toss.



The much anticipated and decisive match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Babar Azam is leading Pakistan while Dasan Shanaka is leading Sri Lanka.

Here are the playing elevens:





It should be noted that earlier in the last match of the Asia Cup Super Four stage, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan.



It should be noted that the Pakistan cricket team is in the Asia Cup final for the fifth time while the Sri Lankan team is playing the Asia Cup final for the 11th time.



In the Asia Cup, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 22 matches so far, out of which Sri Lanka won 9 matches while Pakistan won 13 matches. Sri Lanka won 2 times while Pakistan won once.