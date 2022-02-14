Oyeyeah
End Of An Era: Pakistan reacts to Shahid Afridi’s retirement announcement

Shahid Afridi withdrew from PSL 7 sighting health issues

Shahid Afridi pulled out of PSL 7 sighting health issues and the country reacts to the announcement regarding it as an end of an era.

Former all-rounder debuted on the cricket ground 26 years ago and his hard-hitting with the bat earned him the title of Boom Boom Afridi.

Pakistan is thankful to the cricket star for all his contributions and memories for the country.

The sudden announcement to quit cricket came as a sudden blow for PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators on Sunday as the team was due to play its match against Islamabad United just a few hours later.

Pakistan pacer and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah, who is going to be Afridi’s son-in-law, like millions of other cricket fans, also reacted to the news.

Shaheen told Afridi in a tweet said that he is the pride of Pakistan and his “presence will be missed in the PSL”.

“Your presence will be missed in the PSL Lala @SAfridiOfficial. You are the Pride of Pakistan for a reason. Get well soon,” he tweeted.

Former Pakistan batsman Saeed Anwer reacting to the news said. ” We opened together Shahid, definitely, the world of cricket miss you, not gonna ever retired from everybody’s heart, best wishes for the Next innings Boom Boom.”

While former fast pacer Shoaib Akhtar advised the 41-year-old to take some rest.

“Rest, lala (Afridi’s nickname). Is umar main yeh ishq nahi asaan (this love is not easy at this age),” Akhtar said in a tweet.

Masterblaster and Quetta Gladiators’ key all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Sunday announced withdrawal from the remaining matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League Season 7.

 

Ever since Shahid Afridi announced his retirement all sorts of reactions are pouring in social media.

 

 

 

 

 

